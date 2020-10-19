Nevada Highway Patrol has first female leader

Col. Anne Carpenter.

Courtesy

Anne Carpenter has been named to head the Nevada Highway Patrol.

She is the first woman to head the NHP and replaces Dan Solow, who retired.

“Colonel Carpenter exemplifies leadership,” said Public Safety Director George Togliatti, who made the appointment. “Her depth of experience is invaluable as the department continues to unify the efforts of its divisions.”

Carpenter started as a DPS officer in 1995 and served with the Parole and Probation Division rising through the ranks to become chief.

She also served with the Highway Patrol overseeing day shift operations, rural operations and risk management while a lieutenant. As captain, she was responsible for the administrative unit including dispatch, evidence, fleet and personnel, commercial vehicles and the K-9 unit.

As head of NHP she will oversee 491 sworn and 96 non-sworn personnel. She took over the top spot effective Monday.