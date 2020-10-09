Nevada Highway Patrol impaired driver crackdown begins Monday

The Nevada Highway Patrol and local agencies will team up beginning Oct. 12 to catch impaired drivers.

The Joining Forces event will run through Nov. 2.

Trooper Hannah DeGoey said impaired driving doesn’t just mean alcohol. She said it’s anything that affects a driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle.

“Being a responsible driver is simple, she said. “If you are impaired, do not drive.”

She said everyone should have an alternate plan for getting home whether it’s a designated driver or public transportation.