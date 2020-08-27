Nevada hotel sues state over coronavirus rule on gatherings

LAS VEGAS — A Nevada hotel that was fined for hosting a Trump campaign event in defiance of coronavirus restrictions sued the state and the city of Las Vegas over the health mandates.

The lawsuit filed by Ahern Hotel and Convention Center in Clark County District Court on Monday also names Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak and Las Vegas planning director Robert Summerfield as defendants, The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

The company, which held an “Evangelicals for Trump” event earlier this month, claims in the lawsuit that Sisolak’s directive limiting gatherings to 50 people represents “disparate treatment” of Ahern and similar businesses.

The lawsuit says there is no rational basis that a hotel or convention center should be treated differently than restaurants and casinos, which are allowed to operate at 50% capacity.

The lawsuit asks the court to declare the ban on gatherings of more than 50 people invalid and unenforceable.

The lawsuit also seeks to force the governor to amend the directive to allow hotels, convention centers and restaurants to host events, conferences or meetings if they meet the standards under a phase of Nevada’s reopening plan.

Sisolak’s office declined to comment. A spokesman said the city does not comment on pending or ongoing litigation.