Nevada IFC approves $100 million in CARES Act funding

The legislative Interim Finance Committee on Wednesday approved more than $100 million in CARES Act funding, the majority of the money to support laboratory and epidemiology programs for both testing and contact tracing.

That portion of the funding totaled just over $85 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds. The goal of the funding is to support programs that will ensure every Nevadan who tests positive for the virus is contacted by a contact tracer within 24 hours and that individuals who have been in contact with that person are contacted within 24 hours of being identified. A large percentage of the funding will go toward hiring and paying contact tracers.

In addition, lawmakers approved $3.1 million in federal funding to expand the ability of the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) home food delivery program to reach the increased number of vulnerable women and their children who may not feel comfortable going to a store to get food.

Finally, they approved the addition of $20 million in funding to support a commercial rental assistance program for businesses impacted by the pandemic.

The program gives preference to businesses that are owned by women, minorities and veterans. The program will provide up to $10,000 to businesses with greater than 50 percent revenue loss and up to $30,000 to businesses with multiple locations. The grant awards are based on the actual rent the business pays and the money goes directly to the business’s landlord. In addition, it requires landlords to sign an agreement to suspend eviction actions for 90 days from the date of the payment.