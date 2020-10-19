Nevada implementing federal Lost Wages Assistance program

Nevada’s Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation is implementing the federal Lost Wages Assistance Program.

LWA is a Federal Emergency Management Agency program that offers temporary benefits to certain individuals receiving unemployment benefits.

DETR Director Elisa Cafferata said LWA funding is limited to a set amount but they will ensure payments get to those eligible for as many weeks as the funding will cover.

Payments will be made in regular UI and the PUA systems and will be deposited in batches.

Claimants eligible for either unemployment insurance or the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits for the week of Aug. 1 will receive $300 a week from that week through the week of Aug. 15. Those eligible for all three weeks will receive a lump sum of $900. Those who aren’t eligible for $100 or more from UI’s system are not eligible for these payments.

Cafferata said DETR was awarded a lump sum grant for weeks following the first three but that is likely to cover only one or two additional weeks of benefits. She said more information will be provided when DETR has figured everything out.