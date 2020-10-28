Nevada joins western states to review COVID-19 vaccines

Nevada, Washington and Oregon have joined California’s COVID-19 Scientific Safety Review workgroup to independently review the safety and efficacy of any vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

Gov. Steve Sisolak said the workgroup will bring together the best scientific minds in the west.

“When the time comes, Nevadans will be able to feel confident in the safety of the vaccine knowing that an independent review by experts across the west gave it their seal of approval,” he said.

The workgroup will work side by side with the federal approval process to avoid any delays in getting a safe vaccine to western states residents.

“We have worked hard to develop a plan for distribution in our state and when there is an approved vaccine, we want Nevadans to know it has been reviewed and deemed safe and effective,” said Nevada Health and Human Services Director Richard Whitley.

“As COVID-19 does not stop at state lines, our response to it must similarly cross borders,” said California Gov. Gavin Newsom when he created the workgroup last week.