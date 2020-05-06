Nevada Junior Livestock Show continues through virtual showcase

A 4-H member shows off a champion swine at last year’s Nevada Junior Livestock Show.

Photo by Hannah Alfaro / University of Nevada, Reno

RENO — To adapt to the recent restrictions amid COVID-19, the Nevada Junior Livestock Show will be hosting its annual livestock show online this week.

Youth ages 9-19 throughout the state and parts of California will be judged on their showmanship and knowledge of their chosen animals through videos they submitted online. The event is held in partnership with University of Nevada, Reno Extension’s Nevada 4-H Youth Development Program, FFA and Grange Youth.

The youth have spent months raising, grooming and training their market animals. In the process, they learned animal husbandry and became familiar with livestock industry practices. They also learned additional skills, such as record keeping, finances, budgeting and managing time working with their animals. Many participants also competed at county and regional shows to earn the right to participate, which is one reason why transitioning the show online was important.

In addition to giving youth the chance to showcase the results of their hard work, transitioning the show online allowed local businesses to purchase the market animals despite shelter-in-place restrictions. The sales also helped businesses offset some of the impact caused by many of the large meat processing plants across the nation closing due to the pandemic.

“These young agriculturists are delivering a quality protein source to local small businesses and families,” said Sarah Chvilicek, 4-H program coordinator and member of the show’s board. “Even through these unprecedented times, we are making every effort to help these youth market their projects and provide fresh meat to the community.”

Videos were submitted for several competitions, including beef, sheep, goats, swine and turkeys, and are available for viewing this week at https://www.sconlinesales.com/. Judging will also occur this week, and winners will be announced Saturday. Youth exhibitors will deliver their market projects to local businesses Saturday and Sunday at designated collection points in Washoe, Douglas and Churchill Counties. All social-distancing protocols will be followed.

For more than 80 years, the Nevada Junior Livestock Show has provided an opportunity for 4-H, FFA, Grange Youth and independent youth members to exhibit their livestock projects before the public, promoting and providing the incentive for achieving excellence in livestock production, skills and practices. The program has also encouraged sportsmanship, leadership, citizenship and responsibility in the youth participants.