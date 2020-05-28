Nevada Labs giving away hand sanitizer on Friday in Carson City

A Carson City company says it will give away 1-gallon containers of hand sanitizer on Friday.

Nevada Labs, 4610 Arrowhead Way, will hand out 100 1-gallon jugs to local business owners to help the effort to reopen businesses under phase 2 of Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s plan.

The company will erect a drive-through tent from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday to distribute the hand sanitizer.

Interested local business owners are asked to bring a business card to exchange.

The sanitizer is also available to purchase wholesale through Nevada Labs.

The sanitizer will be distributed to the first 100 local businesses on a first come, first served basis.

Information on Nevada Labs can be found at https://nevadalabs.co.