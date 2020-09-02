Nevada law enforcement targets impaired drivers

The Nevada Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies are conducting another drive to find and prosecute impaired drivers.

This Joining Forces operation will run from Thursday, Sept. 3 through Sept. 13.

An NHP spokesman said in 2018, 133 people died on Nevada roads because they crashed while impaired on either alcohol or drugs.

Trooper Hannah DeGoey said it’s simple to be a responsible driver: “If you are impaired, do not drive.”