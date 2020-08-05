Nevada lawmakers pass liability protection for business, not school districts

From left, Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro, Senate Democrats executive director Cheryl Bruce, and Senators Chris Brooks and Yvanna Cancela walk toward the Governorís office inside the Capital on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 during the sixth day of the 32nd Special Session of the Legislature in Carson City.

David Calvert/Nevada Independent

Progress toward an end to the special session stalled Wednesday after Senate Democrats amended the bill that provides liability protection to Nevada businesses to exclude schools from that protection.

SB4 provides protections for many businesses, especially the hospitality and resort businesses as well as the state’s large, non-profit hospitals. It doesn’t protect the private hospitals, clinics and health services such as rehab centers.

The last minute amendment cutting off immunity for school districts and education, Republicans said, was designed to prevent schools from reopening.

Democrats including Sen. Julia Ratti of Sparks didn’t deny that was the purpose behind the amendment. She said that, without liability protection, maybe schools “will think harder” about putting in place more protections to keep staff and students safe. She said teachers are terrified and don’t want to go back to school yet because they don’t think it’s safe for them and their students.

That amendment prompted last minute meetings in the governor’s office with some lawmakers speculating that Gov. Steve Sisolak was unhappy with an amendment effectively forcing schools to close when he just recently gave superintendents within with state and local health officials authority to develop and implement their own reopening plans tailored to the needs of individual districts.

Sen. Ira Hansen, R-Sparks, described the removal of schools from protection as an embarrassment.

“With this single paragraph if it passes, we just kept a half million kids from going back to school,” he said adding that district superintendents have uniformly told him they can’t take risk reopening without some liability protection.

A letter dated Wednesday and signed by all 17 school district superintendents urged the governor and lawmakers to include schools in liability coverage to give them confidence to open schools.

“Districts cannot and should not be held responsible for things that are out of their spectrum of control such as non–compliance of following health standards and directives such as the use of face coverings, social distancing and hygiene practices when employees or students are not in the school buildings or on buses,” they wrote. They argued schools are essential businesses and should be allowed to open following appropriate guidelines.

“SB4 including schools gives districts, if they so choose, the opportunity to start in-person school in the fall, following all directives and guidance without operating in fear that they will suffer costly lawsuits that do nothing for students but everything for those seeking personal profit.”

Democratic leadership was reportedly working on an amendment to cure the problems. SB4 is designed to give protection to businesses that “substantially comply” with all health safety regulations and protocols imposed by the state, gaming regulators