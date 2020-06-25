Nevada legislative committee meeting hacked

The Interim Finance Committee meeting was interrupted at noon Thursday when someone posted a photograph of a scowling woman dressed like a nun flipping everyone off on the meeting screen.

“I think we’ve been hacked,” said Assemblywoman Maggie Carlton, D-Las Vegas, as Broadcast Services moved to block the image and reclaim control over the virtual meeting.

A technician told lawmakers that the image was coming through the public comment section of the Internet feed and requested a brief recess to fix the issue.

Assemblywoman Teresa Benitez Thompson said the image was doubly inappropriate because she’s pretty certain a nun would fully support the program being discussed at the time — the $8.5 million in federal funding awarded the state Department of Agriculture to fund community food services programs.

Broadcast Services put all those not actually on the committee on mute.

It took technicians just five minutes to fix the problem.