Nevada Legislature building will be closed to public during special session

Legislative Counsel Director Brenda Erdoes has announced that, when Gov. Steve Sisolak calls the special session to fix Nevada’s budget, the Legislative Building will be closed to the public.

But she said there will be various ways for the public to view and participate in the proceedings.

She said access to the building will be limited to legislators and essential staff.

“We remain committed to a process that allows all members of the public to participate throughout the session,” she said. “LCB will be working with the press association and the broadcasters association to allow for limited media access.”

She said all floor sessions and committee meetings will be open to the public through live broadcasts on the legislative website and teleconferencing systems to allow Nevadans to participate in the legislative process.

She said that includes interactive videoconferencing applications and written comment will be accepted and added to the meeting records.

She said questions and media requests should be directed to her office at erdoes@lcb.state.nv.us