Nevada Legislature will start closed to public, hope to open as session continues

The 2021 legislature will start off this week pretty much closed to the public like it was in last summer’s special sessions.

But Legislative Counsel Bureau Director Brenda Erdoes said they are hoping to relax the rules as the session progresses and gradually open the building to lobbyists and the public.

At the beginning, she said, the major difference from summer will be the roughly 200 legislative staff that will be in the building to assist legislators and manage the 20 Senate and Assembly committees that will be meeting.

“We’ll start with just legislators, central staff and the small news media pool,” she said. “Once we get vaccinations, I think we’ll be able to start opening up the building more.”

Erdoes said, however, they are working on a number of ways for people to participate both remotely and in person, including a system that will allow lobbyists and the public to basically make a reservation to come and attend committee meetings in person.

“Both the public and lobbyists would be able to make appointments to come and be in the committee room,” she said.

But that will include social distancing and other protections so that the building doesn’t become a “super spreader.”

Everyone entering the building will get a daily temperature test and quick review to determine if they have virus symptoms. That is being set up at the rear of the legislative building in the maintenance area of the parking garage. People can just walk through and get their test from the garage side and exit behind the Legislature building.

She said those who have been vaccinated can show their vaccine card and take a quick temperature test to get in the building. Those who can’t or won’t get the shot, along with those who have had COVID-19 and been cleared as recovered can take a rapid test to get in to the building. She said they have an “extremely accurate” rapid test system.

“It takes a very short amount of time.”

Erdoes said at present, experts say those who have recovered from COVID-19 “have immunity, they’re saying right now, for 90 days, maybe up to 180 days.”

In addition to being able to call in to meetings, she said people will now be able to Zoom in to provide testimony to committee members.

In addition, staff for individual lawmakers are being trained to set up Microsoft Team meetings without having to go through Broadcast Services.

LCB is also working to set up teleconference sites around the state. The first is at the UNLV student union and will be able to connect with two or three committees each day. People will be able to provide testimony and public comment from that site.

In addition, she said they are working to set up sites at Great Basin College, Elko, Ely and other places around the state so that people don’t have to travel to get access to the Legislature.

People can also watch hearings on the LCB website as well as LCB’s YouTube channel.

Finally, she said for those people who want to continue getting filed bills printed on paper, they are planning a curbside pickup service so people can come and get copies of their bills.