Nevada minimum wage increases July 1

Nevada’s minimum wage will increase by 75 cents July 1.

That raises the minimum to $8 an hour for businesses that provide a health insurance plan and $9 an hour for those that do not provide health benefits.

A press release from the Business and Industry Department’s Labor Commissioner says that is the first of several increases approved by the 2019 Legislature and Gov. Steve Sisolak. Under AB456, the minimum for both tiers of employees will increase 75 cents a n hour every year through 2024 when it will be $11 an hour for those offered a qualifying health plan and $12 for those with no employer-offered plan.

In addition, the increase in the minimum wage will also raise daily overtime rates, except for those workers exempted from overtime by state law.

Employees in Nevada who earn more than one and a half times the minimum wage are eligible for OT after working more than 40 hours in a week. For those who make less than one and a half times the minimum, they are eligible for overtime if they work more than eight hours in a 24-hour period.

For those offered benefits, that’s more than $12 an hour. For those not offered benefits, the cutoff is $13.50 an hour.

Bulletins explaining the system in detail can be found at http://labor.nv.gov