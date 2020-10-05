Nevada Mining Association donates to Eddy House in Reno

Mining Association officials donated nearly $7,000 to Reno’s Eddy House on Thursday.

Eddy House serves homeless and at-risk youth in western Nevada.

The association’s “Hope for Heat” campaign donated $6,930, $90 for every day local temperatures topped 90 degrees in the Reno area.

Tyre Gray of the Mining Association presented the check to Eddy House officials saying, “few causes are important as helping young people in crisis.”

He said the mining association is a proud partner with the organization that provides comprehensive after-school programs to students whether they can pay or not.