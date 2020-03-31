Nevada National Guard’s Ondra Berry promoted to major general

Ondra Berry, the state’s adjutant general, has been promoted to major general. His promotion ceremony is pending.

Nevada National Guard

Ondra L. Berry, the adjutant general of the Nevada National Guard, has been promoted by the Department of the Air Force to the rank of major general.

He will add a second star to his uniform once Gov. Steve Sisolak promotes Berry in a pending promotion ceremony.

With the recent retirement of Maj. Gen. Robert Herbert, Berry is now the lone major general in the Nevada National Guard that includes more than 4,300 airmen and soldiers. Berry has been the state’s adjutant general since September following the retirement of Brig. Gen. Bill Burks, and he had been a brigadier general since 2013.

“I am extremely pleased that the Air Force and National Guard Bureau has placed their confidence and trust in me to carry out the responsibilities of a major general,” said Berry, a resident of Sparks.

The official date of Berry’s promotion will be retroactive to Sept. 1, 2019, but he will not wear his second star until he is promoted by Sisolak, the commander in chief of the Nevada Guard.

The promotion ceremony should occur within the next few weeks dependent on Sisolak’s schedule.

Berry, the senior uniformed Nevada National Guard officer, is responsible for formulating, developing and coordinating all policies, programs and plans affecting Nevada Guard soldiers, airmen and civilians.

He is also responsible for both the state and federal missions of the Nevada National Guard and serves as the official channel of communication with the National Guard Bureau.

He is the first adjutant general to attain the rank of major general since Maj. Gen. Cindy Kirkland, who retired in 2009.