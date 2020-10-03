Nevada Off-Highway Vehicles Program announces grant funding

The Nevada Off-Highway Vehicles Program has about $1 million in funding to award for OHV projects in Nevada.

The applications are available online and are due by Nov. 16. Grants will be awarded at the program’s Dec. 8 meeting.

The money comes from registration dollars paid by OHV users. It can be used for trail planning and maintenance, land acquisition, mapping and signage, law enforcement, education including safety training and conservation.

The program’s website is https://ohv.nv.gov/grant-program. The site includes video clips highlighting previous OHV grant projects.