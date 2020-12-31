Nevada officials: Claimants should wait for instructions on most unemployment programs

Officials at the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation say claimants for most benefit programs managed by Employment Security should wait for instructions on how to restart their benefits.

The exception they said is those people filing for regular unemployment benefits who should continue to file their weekly claims.

“Unfortunately, the (stimulus) bill was signed after the programs all expired, ” they said in a statement.

As a result, the federal Department of Labor is preparing instructions on how to bring back regular benefits, the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation and State Extended Benefits programs as well as the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program for workers not eligible to receive regular jobless benefits.

“They want every state to operate the programs in the same way,” Nevada officials said.

Labor officials initially said it would take about two weeks to get that guidance to states but are now indicating they’ll try to send the instructions sooner.

They emphasized that all claimants will get all payments for all the weeks they are eligible for under the new rules.