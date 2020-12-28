Nevada officials: Claimants won’t lose week of unemployment checks

Despite the week’s delay in passing then finally signing the new federal coronavirus stimulus bill, people won’t be cheated out of one week of their $300 supplemental unemployment payments, Nevada officials said.

The bill includes funding for the $300 a week added benefit for 11 weeks, but there have been reports that the delay in signing it into law will cost people one payment.

“According to the Department of Labor, an added $300 per week in (benefits) will be available starting the week ending (Jan. 21) so eligible claimants will receive the added payment for 11 weeks,” DETR officials said in a statement issued Monday.

The spokesman said the department is waiting for updated rules from the Labor Department to tell state officials how to implement the new unemployment provisions. Unfortunately, they said the Labor Department estimates it may take up to two weeks to issue that guidance.

DETR officials say there are several changes claimants need to know about.

The Continued Assistance Act — the new stimulus bill — requires those receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits provide documentation of their self-employment earnings. They will also have to verify their identity.

Finally, it says claimants in any of the employment programs will be disqualified for refusing to work without good cause.

They recommend claimants continue to file for benefits in whatever program they are entitled to access and that those who will have added weeks in any of the programs due to the new stimulus act should watch the website for updates that allow added weeks to be filed.

Payments will be made retroactively once the funding arrives to all weeks they are eligible for.