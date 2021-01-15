Nevada officials report 1,878 new COVID-19 cases, 40 deaths Friday

LAS VEGAS — Nevada reported 1,878 new cases and 40 deaths from COVID-19 on Friday.

The latest numbers from Nevada health officials bring the state to 258,050 confirmed cases and 3,698 deaths since the pandemic began.

The statewide positivity rate was 21.6% on Friday.

The number of infections is thought to be higher because many people have not been tested and some people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Nevada officials are trying to ramp up vaccinations but say the effort has been constrained by uncertainty about what vaccine supply federal officials will provide in the weeks and months ahead.

Health officials say they expect to receive 36,000 doses next week as they work to vaccinate frontline workers, especially health care workers, and members of the public age 70 and above.

The state as of Thursday has administered 90,309 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 15,000 that were second doses.