Nevada officials try to expand unemployment insurance system

With its online claims filing system rapidly becoming overwhelmed by the number of people seeking benefits, the Employment Security Division is moving to expand that system.

“We understand the frustration many are feeling and we hear you,” said DETR Director Tiffany Tyler-Garner. “We are actively monitoring our systems and researching ways to expand our system and staffing levels to meet a monumental need for unemployment insurance support.”

She said they have developed a tool for constituents needing help resetting their username, password or both. The tool is available at http://gov.nv.gov/Forms/Unemployment. The form will key staff to provide instructions on how to fix the claimant’s problem.

She said staff has been added at the UI Claims Call Centers along with new features to handle calls. But she said DETR still prefers people file claims online to free up the phones for those who don’t have online access.

She said new staff and existing staff in the agency are being trained to help with the backlog of emails and phone requests and the agency is adding new technology to help the online filing process.

Finally, they are working on new tutorials in English and Spanish to help people through the process of filing a claim.