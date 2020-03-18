Nevada officials urge laid off workers to file for benefits online

Nevada officials are encouraging people laid off due to the threat of coronavirus to file for unemployment benefits online.

A spokesman said the unemployment insurance filing system provides information for claimants and employers.

For those seeking to file a claim for benefits, the website is http://ui.nv.gov/css.html

For employers, the website is http://ui-nv.gov/ess.html

People who have technical problems with their online UI claim can email INTERNETHELP@detr.nv.gov for help. Officials say to include your full name but only the last four digits of your Social Security number.

People can also call 775-684-0427 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Director Tiffany Tyler-Garner, director of the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, said the department has been preparing for an increase in claims.

“With a potential increase in claims in the near future, we are actively evaluating and preparing to ensure our system and staffing levels can meet an increased demand,” she said.

The Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund was at $1.8 billion when the new insurance rate was established at the end of 2019 and still growing. That is a record for the Nevada fund, which is dedicated by federal statute solely to paying unemployment checks for those who lose their jobs..