Nevada one of 48 states in settlement over surgical mesh

Nevada is one of 48 states and the District of Columbia to receive payments from C.R. Bard, a maker of surgical mesh implants.

Nevada’s share of the $60 million settlement is $803,620 that will be used to compensate for the financial impacts caused by the devices.

The states accused the company of misrepresenting or failing to adequately disclose the dangers of surgical mesh. Those include chronic pain, scarring, painful sexual relations and recurring infections.

Attorney General Aaron Ford said patients have the right to be fully informed of all risks when making healthcare decisions.

This settlement follows a multistate settlement a year ago with Johnson & Johnson over its surgical mesh devices. That settlement was $117 million nationwide.

The company will now be required to provide full information to patients and training to medical providers about the risks of mesh.