Nevada parks division seeks grant pre-applications for trails program

Nevada’s Parks Division is seeking pre-applications ahead of the Federal Highway Administration’s 2021 recreational Trails Program.

That funding is expected to arrive in the fall at which time eligible pre-applicants will submit full funding proposals.

The money can be awarded to counties, municipalities, state and federal agencies, private groups, non-profits and tribal governments to create and maintain recreational trails, associated amenities and educational activities.

Previous projects receiving RTP money include the Ash Canyon Creek Bridge in Carson City and the flume trail parking area in the Tahoe Basin.