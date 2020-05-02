Nevada primary election ballots are in the mail, Cegavske says

Mail-in ballots for the June 9 primary election are in the mail to voters across Nevada’s 17 counties.

Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske said voters can expect to receive their ballots in the next couple of days.

Carson City Clerk Recorder Aubrey Rowlatt confirmed Friday that ballots are on the way.

But despite an ongoing court case, only active registered voters are going to receive a ballot at this point. Nevada Democrats have filed suit to make a number of changes in the mail in election including asking a judge to order ballots mailed to all Nevada voters including the 250,000 currently listed as inactive, primarily because they didn’t update their registration when they moved.

Elections Deputy Wayne Thorley said instructions are included with each ballot. The come with a secure, pre-addressed, postage paid envelope that must be used to return the ballot.

He said it’s important for the voters to sign that envelope before putting it in the mail. For voters who can’t return the ballot by mail, there will be in-person drop off places.

For inactives or those with other issues that make mailing in a ballot impractical, they can show up at their clerk’s office and cure the problem with their registration, and become active.

The close of voter registration for the primary and the final day to update registration information by mail or at a voter registration agency — including DMV — is May 12. The last day to do so online is May 21. People can still update their information after that but will have to vote in person. Thorley recommended those individuals update their information online at http://www.RegisterToVoteNV.gov. But they will have to vote in person.

Early voting is set May 23-June 5. In person early voting is available in all counties.

The primary itself is June 9.