Nevada promotes mental health resources as COVID-19 cases surge

Nevada had 152,169 cases of the coronavirus and a positivity rate of over 17 percent as of Monday.

Task Force Director Caleb Cage said the state continues to see an upward trajectory in hospitalizations that, in both in the north and south, have more than doubled in the past 30 days.

“The numbers are likely to surge in the next couple of weeks” he said.

Every county in the state is now flagged for increased risk of transmission except Storey.

As a result, Dr. Stephanie Woodard of Health and Human Services said there has been a significant increase in the number of people struggling with emotional distress and stress — including among children.

She said the number of adults reporting they are struggling with the emotional toll of the pandemic has increased as much as four-fold.

The causes range from loss of jobs to caring for children and elderly parents to struggling to pay the bills.

Woodard said the Nevada Resilience Project is working to provide support to help people cope with that stress and connect them with the resources they need.

That website is found at: https://www.nevada211.org/nevada-resilience-project/

She also referred people to the suicide prevention website at: http://suicideprevention.nv.gov/ and: https://reportingonsuicide.org/

Carson City is now listed as having 2,476 cases of the virus but remains at 14 deaths.

Churchill has 12 deaths among its 837 infections and Douglas just three deaths among 976 cases.

Lyon continues to struggle with 16 deaths in 1,264 cases.

Test positivity is in double-digit percentages in all those counties with Douglas highest at 24.8 percent.