Nevada reports more than 36,700 COVID-19 cases

As of Monday morning, Nevada had reported a total of 36,714 COVID-19 cases.

Of those, pandemic response officials Caleb Cage and Julia Peek said 880 of the new cases were in Clark County and just 54 in Washoe.

They said the current cumulative test positive rate is 9.3 percent but the daily rate is 16 percent.

For the seven-day period ended July 18, they said cases are growing at a 3.7 percent rate. That is actually lower than the seven-day rate for the week ending June 30 which was 3.9 percent.

As of Monday, Nevada had 1,086 virus patients hospitalized with 71 percent of hospital beds occupied.

Some 41 percent of Nevada ventilators were in use for all medical conditions.

Cage and Peek emphasized the importance of social distancing, avoiding large gatherings, wearing a mask in public spaces and maintaining general hygiene such as hand washing regularly.