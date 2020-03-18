Update: Governor’s office releases more information on essential and non-essential businesses

Bryan Wachter of the Retail Association of Nevada says they, like members of the media and others, are still trying to figure out exactly what the definitions of essential and non-essential businesses are.

Gov. Steve Sisolak Tuesday evening directed all non-essential businesses in Nevada to shut down for the month but gave only general information about which businesses those are. An email asking the governor’s office for clarification got no response Wednesday.

Essential services Fire services, law enforcement agencies, emergency medical services & public safety agencies

Healthcare services

Businesses or organizations that provide food, shelter, or critical social services for disadvantaged populations

Utilities as defined in NRS Chapter 704

Trash collection

Home maintenance/repair services

Auto repair services & trucking service centers

Grocery stores, supermarkets, hardware stores, convenience & discount stores

Pharmacies, healthcare operations, & biomedical facilities

Post offices & shipping outlets

Gas stations & truck stops

Banks & financial institutions

Veterinary services & pet stores

Laundromats & dry cleaners

Food processing

Agriculture, livestock & feed mills

Logistics & Supply Chain Operations: Warehousing, storage, distribution, and supply-chain related operations

Public transportation

Essential stays in hotels, commercial lodging, dormitories, shelters, and homeless encampments

Child care centers and daycares operating in accordance with requirements set forth by their licensing authorities and COVID-19 guidance

Sisolak did specifically direct bars and restaurants to close down. Restaurants can continue delivery and take out service but stand-alone bars were ordered to close effective at noon today.

Wachter said the retail association is waiting for more specific guidance from the state so the association can better advise a wide variety of member businesses on what to do.

Only essential services should remain open, such as fire, police, transit, & health care services, in addition to businesses that provide food, shelter, or social services for disadvantaged populations. — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) March 18, 2020

He said in the meantime, they are asking members to “look at their business model” and determine whether they should close or reduce operations. He said they can do many things including limit the number of people in a store at any one time or highlight delivery and in-store pickup of merchandise to reduce exposure to customers and employees.

He said other state associations across the country report similar issues in defining essential beyond the obvious: public safety, health care providers, grocery stores, pharmacies and the like.

Non-essential services like beauty & barber shops, & nail, tanning, & waxing salons should close until further notice. Only essential businesses should remain open, such as pharmacies, grocery & drug stores, banks & financial institutions, hardware stores, & gas stations. — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) March 18, 2020

He said the association is working with member businesses to ensure Nevada’s supply chain remains intact so that necessary products continue to be available to those who need them. But right now, he said consumers are buying items like cleaning supplies and toilet paper faster than retailers can restock.

He urged people to focus their purchases on what they need, rather than buying for months worth of supplies.