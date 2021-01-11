Nevada secretary of State issues call to respect election results

Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske issued a statement calling on all Nevadans to accept the results of the presidential election.

Cegavske, Nevada’s only Republican constitutional officer, said what happened in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, “was not only devastating but heartbreaking.”

She emphasized that Nevada’s election officials “performed their duties with integrity and fairness.”

Cegavske’s elections division and Nevada’s 17 county clerks have all said they saw no major issues as the state counted the ballots cast in Nevada, nothing that would overturn Joe Biden’s victory.

“To have the results be rejected by many Americans is disheartening and clearly of great concern,” she said. “As a state and a country, we are better than this.

“I ask all Nevadans to respect the outcome of this election.”