Nevada secretary of state: Thursday started with 190,150 ballots to go

Nevada started Thursday with 190,150 ballots still to be counted, 90 percent of them in Clark County.

Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske said the majority of them, 123,554, were either mailed or dropped off. The remaining 66,596 were cast in person either during early voting or on election day by voters who took advantage of the new same-day registration law.

She said under Nevada law, mail-in ballots postmarked on or before election day will be counted as long as they arrive before 5 p.m. on Nov. 10.

Cegavske said there are also two other categories of ballots remaining to be counted. That includes about 2,500 provisional ballots that will be counted only if the voter satisfies what ever problem caused the ballot to be provisional. Second, there are some 3,500 ballots that the voter must fix what is wrong with the signature on the ballot envelope. Sometimes signatures don’t appear to match what the elections managers have on file and other times the voter forgot to sign. Voters have until Nov. 12 to do that.

Because the process goes all the way until 5 p.m., Nov. 12, she said results won’t be available until the morning of Nov. 13. The results become official and final after the canvass Nov. 16.