Nevada sees 509 new cases in past day, more than 80 percent in Clark

Nevada added 509 new coronavirus infections since Tuesday, 425 or 83.5 percent of them in Clark County.

The Silver State has 76,807 confirmed cases of the disease.

Just 10.6 percent — 54 — were in Washoe County and 4.9 percent or 30 cases spread across the rest of the state including Carson City.

But the cumulative positivity of tests is down to 10 percent with the daily rate as of Wednesday morning at 8.6 percent.

There are 479 patients hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 infections, relatively level day to day and well below the maximum hospital occupancy in the state.

No new deaths were reported in Carson City, Douglas, Churchill or Lyon counties since Monday.

Carson now has 529 cases and a positivity rate of just 3.6 percent. Churchill’s rate is 2.9 percent with 139 infections and Douglas is at 3.8 percent and 296 cases.

Lyon is struggling a bit with a rate of 5.2 percent but 420 cases.

Washoe County’s positivity rate dropped a bit to 7.3 percent. The county now has 8,797 cases and 154 deaths.

Clark County remains in double digits for positivity, joined again by Nye which was below that mark Monday. Clark’s positivity rate is 11 percent and Nye’s 10.5 percent. Clark has 64,895 total cases as of Wednesday morning with 1,353 deaths.

Nye’s test rate may seem high but the county has just 15 deaths among the 498 infections.

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/.