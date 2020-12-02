Nevada Senate leadership announces committee assignments for 2021 session
LAS VEGAS — Nevada Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro and Senate Minority Leader James Settelmeyer announced committee assignments for the 2021 Legislative Session on Wednesday.
They include:
Commerce and Labor:
Pat Spearman (Chair), Yvanna Cancela (Vice Chair), Melanie Scheible, Roberta Lange, James Settelmeyer, Joe Hardy, Keith Pickard
Education:
Mo Denis (Chair), Marilyn Dondero Loop (Vice Chair), Dina Neal, Roberta Lange, Joe Hardy, Scott Hammond, Carrie Buck
Finance:
Chris Brooks (Chair), Mo Denis (Vice Chair), Nicole Cannizzaro, Julia Ratti, Marilyn Dondero Loop, Ben Kieckhefer, Pete Goioechea, Scott Hammond, Heidi Gansert
Government Affairs:
Marilyn Dondero Loop (Chair), James Ohrenschall (Vice Chair), Dina Neal, Pete Goicoechea, Ira Hansen
Growth and Infrastructure:
Dallas Harris (Chair), Chris Brooks (Vice Chair), Pat Spearman, Scott Hammond, Keith Pickard
Health and Human Services:
Julia Ratti (Chair), Pat Spearman (Vice Chair), Dallas Harris, Joe Hardy, Ben Kieckhefer
Judiciary:
Melanie Scheible (Chair), Nicole Cannizzaro (Vice Chair), Yvanna Cancela, James Ohrenschall, Dallas Harris, James Settelmeyer, Keith Pickard, Ira Hansen
Legislative Operations and Elections:
James Ohrenschall (Chair), Roberta Lange (Vice Chair), Nicole Cannizzaro, Heidi Gansert, Carrie Buck
Natural Resources:
Yvanna Cancela (Chair), Melanie Scheible (Vice Chair), Chris Brooks, Pete Goicoechea, Ira Hansen
Revenue and Economic Development:
Dina Neal (Chair), Julia Ratti (Vice Chair), Mo Denis, Ben Kieckhefer, Heidi Gansert