Nevada Senate leadership announces committee assignments for 2021 session

LAS VEGAS — Nevada Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro and Senate Minority Leader James Settelmeyer announced committee assignments for the 2021 Legislative Session on Wednesday.

They include:

Commerce and Labor:

Pat Spearman (Chair), Yvanna Cancela (Vice Chair), Melanie Scheible, Roberta Lange, James Settelmeyer, Joe Hardy, Keith Pickard

Education:

Mo Denis (Chair), Marilyn Dondero Loop (Vice Chair), Dina Neal, Roberta Lange, Joe Hardy, Scott Hammond, Carrie Buck

Finance:

Chris Brooks (Chair), Mo Denis (Vice Chair), Nicole Cannizzaro, Julia Ratti, Marilyn Dondero Loop, Ben Kieckhefer, Pete Goioechea, Scott Hammond, Heidi Gansert

Government Affairs:

Marilyn Dondero Loop (Chair), James Ohrenschall (Vice Chair), Dina Neal, Pete Goicoechea, Ira Hansen

Growth and Infrastructure:

Dallas Harris (Chair), Chris Brooks (Vice Chair), Pat Spearman, Scott Hammond, Keith Pickard

Health and Human Services:

Julia Ratti (Chair), Pat Spearman (Vice Chair), Dallas Harris, Joe Hardy, Ben Kieckhefer

Judiciary:

Melanie Scheible (Chair), Nicole Cannizzaro (Vice Chair), Yvanna Cancela, James Ohrenschall, Dallas Harris, James Settelmeyer, Keith Pickard, Ira Hansen

Legislative Operations and Elections:

James Ohrenschall (Chair), Roberta Lange (Vice Chair), Nicole Cannizzaro, Heidi Gansert, Carrie Buck

Natural Resources:

Yvanna Cancela (Chair), Melanie Scheible (Vice Chair), Chris Brooks, Pete Goicoechea, Ira Hansen

Revenue and Economic Development:

Dina Neal (Chair), Julia Ratti (Vice Chair), Mo Denis, Ben Kieckhefer, Heidi Gansert

