Nevada senator applauds $1.7 million COVID-19 grant

The federal Health and Human Services department has awarded Nevada $1,767,879 for health care systems treating patients suffering from the COVID-19 virus.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., said the state needs federal support to continue to slow the spread of the virus, provide care for patients and improve the ability to respond to emerging hot spots.

The money will help hospitals and other health care centers to continue training staff, expand telemedicine and virtual health care as well as buy supplies and equipment.

The funding will also advance the mission of the National Special Pathogen System to enhance the capability to respond to infectious diseases in the future.