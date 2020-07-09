Nevada senator calls for veterans’ cemetery in Elko

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., is asking the BLM and National Cemetery Administration to support the creation of a national veterans’ cemetery in Elko.

She filed an amendment to the Defense Authorization Act that would advocate for the transfer of federal land to be used for the cemetery.

She said the proposal builds on the cemetery administration’s 2011 initiative to improve burial access for veterans living in rural areas of the country. That initiative specifically cited Elko as an area that remains in need of a cemetery.