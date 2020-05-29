Nevada senators announce funds for rural clinic COVID testing

Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, both D-Nev., have announced the federal government has awarded Nevada funding to support coronavirus testing in rural Nevada.

They said the Department of Health and Human Services administration is providing $791,383 to 16 rural Nevada health clinics in Nevada to pay for the testing.

“With less capacity to handle large outbreaks, these parts of the Silver State need to be able to rapidly test for and respond to any COVID-19 cases,” they said in a joint statement.

The funds are available through the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act.