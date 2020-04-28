Nevada senators applaud federal telehealth and seniors grants

Nevada Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, both Democrats, last week announced two federal Health and Human Services grants.

The first is a $1.94 million grant through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration is designed to improve access to mental health and substance abuse treatment during the pandemic. They said the money will build on the state’s capacity to provide those services virtually.

The federal agency has projected that the COVID-19 crisis will increase the number of people struggling with depression, anxiety, trauma and grief.

The second is an $8.7 million grant to help meet the needs of seniors and people with disabilities to implement measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

The grant will fund services including delivered meals, home and respite care and support to families.

In a joint statement, the senators said the money will help communities provide crucial services to those families.