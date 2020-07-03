Nevada senators demand Amtrak protect rural jobs, long distance services

Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, both D-Nev., joined by two other Democratic senators, are urging Amtrak not to reduce service in rural areas.

They said Amtrak recently announced it might cut jobs and reduce long distance service during the pandemic.

“Rural networks could see trains running three days a week instead of seven and 20 percent of Amtrak employees could lose their jobs,” said Masto and Rosen in a letter. “Putting the brunt of budget shortfalls on rural America and its workers is unacceptable, no matter the circumstances.”

They said that is especially egregious when the long distance services provided twice the revenue of state-supported routes in the northeast.