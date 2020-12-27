Nevada senators join call for wildfire funding

Nevada Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, both Democrats, have joined in the call to include wildfire funding in the next stimulus package.

The original letter to Senate leadership was written by Democrats Ron Wyden of Oregon and Joe Neguse of Colorado.

“A record 2020 wildfire season forced thousands of evacuations, threatened air and water quality and destroyed homes and businesses across the West,” they wrote.

The letter says communities fighting the public health and economic impacts of the pandemic are now beginning the recovery from the wildfires and Congress has the power to help them including making investments in sustainable forest management to prepare for the next fire season.