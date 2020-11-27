Nevada senators join push to fund wild horse contraception

Nevada’s U.S. Sens. Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto have joined a bipartisan group of lawmakers urging the inclusion of funding to provide contraception to control the growth of wild horse herds.

Nearly half the nation’s wild horses are in Nevada.

The lawmakers led by Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., argued the BLM’s use of mass roundups to remove horses is a failed system that has resulted in some 48,000 of the animals being held in short or long term corrals across the nation.

They called on leadership to include $11 million in the Wild Horse and Burro budget to pay for PZP, the contraceptive that can be administered to mares by a dart fired from a tranquilizer gun.

The proposal was applauded by the American Wild Horse Campaign as a much more humane and effective way to control the size of the herds. AWHC currently operates a major PZP fertility control program in the Virginia Range north and east of Carson City.