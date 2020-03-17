Nevada senators sign on to permanent funding for National Park maintenance

Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, both D-Nv., Tuesday signed on to legislation that would permanently and fully fund the National Park Service’s maintenance projects.

The Great American Outdoors Act would fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund at $900 million annually and make $1.9 billion available each year for agency maintenance projects up to a total of $9.5 billion.

They said the legislation is bipartisan and needed to address the estimated $12 billion in deferred-maintenance projects in the nation’s National Parks.