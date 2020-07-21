Nevada short term rent assistance program taking applications

The Nevada Treasurer’s Office is now accepting applications for the state’s short-term rent assistance program.

The financial help is available to Nevada tenants with a current lease who owe back rent. Treasurer Zach Conine said applicants must be able to demonstrate financial hardship because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That means loss of employment, reduction in work hours and/or a reduction in wages.

They must have a gross annual household income that is at or below the area median income and financial resources of less than $3,000.

Finally, he said they must not be receiving federal Voucher Housing Assistance.

The program is being administered by the Nevada Housing Division, Reno Housing Authority and Nevada Rural Housing Authority. It is being paid for with $30 million in coronavirus relief funds through the CARES Act.

The rent assistance money will be treated as a grant and doesn’t have to be paid back.

Conine said the money will be awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis and paid directly to landlords on behalf of tenants.

Those wishing to apply are directed to visit housing.nv.gov. More information is available by calling 2-1-1.