Nevada State Librarian appointed to Vaclav Havel Library Foundation board

Tammy Westergard

Courtesy

Nevada State Librarian Tammy Westergard has been appointed to serve on the Vaclav Havel Library Foundation’s International Advisory Board, which is co-chaired by former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, former first lady Laura Bush, and former Czech first lady Dagmar Havlova.

The Vaclav Havel Library Foundation is a nonprofit organization established in the United States to honor, preserve, and build upon the legacy of Vaclav Havel, the former president of Czechoslovakia and the Czech Republic.

In addition to promoting worldwide awareness of Havel’s contributions to the democratic transition in Central Europe, the foundation focuses on ongoing debates about the transition of the global community from the 20th to 21st century.

“It is nearly impossible for me to express what an honor this is and how much I appreciate the history of Vaclav Havel’s journey focused on human rights,” said Westergard. “President Havel’s themes about democracy are embodied within the library as an institution.

“To bring Nevada’s voice to the foundation’s international advisory board, and to bring the lessons of the foundation to the rich and diverse Nevada communities served by public libraries, is a tremendous opportunity.”

Westergard received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Nevada, Reno, a master of library science from the University of North Texas, and is a member of Beta Phi Mu, the international library and information studies honor society.

She was appointed Nevada State Librarian/Administrator of Nevada State Library, Archives and Public Records in October 2019 after serving as deputy state librarian since 2016.