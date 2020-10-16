Nevada State Parks to be topic of Tuesday Rotary meeting

Nevada’s State Parks will be the topic of discussion at the Rotary Club of Carson City’s meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Guests are welcome to attend the meeting. Nevada State Parks Administrator Bob Mergell will unveil the agency’s new virtual tour of the state’s 27 state parks at the meeting. Mergell says the video shows the beauty our state offers.

“Viewers will travel from Lake Tahoe’s iconic Sand Harbor to extreme eastern Nevada’s rustic and remote Beaver Dam, and everything in between” he said, adding “we’re excited to debut the experience to local Rotarians.” Mergell has been with Nevada State Sparks for 25 years.

Rotarian Rich Perry, says the topic is timely, “State Park visits have been a favorite of travelers during the pandemic. This is sure to be of interest to anyone planning travel within Nevada. With limited travel options this fall, visiting our state parks is a really good option for anyone wanting to get away.”

The Rotary Club of Carson City meets every Tuesday at 12:30 P.M. at the Carson Nugget, the meeting is also offered online. Anyone interested in attending either version should contact Peter Fishburn at pfishburn@charter.net for additional information.