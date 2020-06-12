Nevada state Republican convention will be virtual

The Republican State Party Convention will not be a live event after all.

Party officials said the convention set for Saturday will be virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic limits on large gatherings.

State Party Chairman Michael McDonald said in a statement that they had hoped to be able to hold an in-person event for delegates and party officials at Lake Tahoe.

But, he said, they have not been able to secure approval to do so despite making, “numerous changes to our program to accommodate the required protocols set in place by the governor and his team.”