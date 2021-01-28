Nevada state worker health benefits impacted by budget mandates

The program that provides health benefits to state workers presented a “flat” budget as directed by Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Public Employee Benefits Program Manager Laura Rich said that because of medical inflation, that is effectively a 4 percent budget cut for the coming biennium.

Combined with the governor’s directive that agencies cut proposed spending 12 percent, she said that forced several reductions and changes to the benefits that immediately drew objections from employee groups.

They especially objected to the elimination of long term disability benefits. But Rich pointed out that those recipients — who number just 117 at this point — will not lose their benefits. She said the elimination applies only to new employees who might see long term disability status and will save an estimated $4.6 million a year.

She said PEBP intends to create a voluntary benefit product to replace it if not this plan year, next year.

That prompted budget subcommittee Chair Maggie Carlton, D-Las Vegas, to say she is concerned about a year’s gap in having some option to cover long term disability and asked Rich to try find a solution by the time lawmakers get to PEBP’s budget hearings this coming session.

Other changes include cutting base employee life insurance from $25,000 for active members to $12,500 and from $12,500 for retirees to $7,500.

She said thankfully, the Governor’s Finance Office found at the last minute some funding to reduce the impact of the 12 percent cuts. Rich said PEBP’s goal was to avoid increases in out-of-pocket costs, premiums and deductibles.

“We wanted to avoid impacting those at much as possible,” she said.

Over the biennium, PEBP’s budget totals more than $1 billion. About 55 percent of the total, some $546 million, is supported by the state subsidy. The rest comes primarily from participants in the plan.

The current state subsidy of $783 per active employee per month will drop to $727 next year and $755 in 2023.

Rich said to help employees with different needs, they are creating a new, low deductible plan capping the deductible for individual employees at $500 and $1,000 per family. She said employees who go to a primary care doctor would have a $30 copay, $50 for a specialist. ER visits would be capped at $750 and urgent care visits at $80.

She said the availability of providers remains a problem with gaps in coverage in rural parts of the state. Some services, she said, simply aren’t available in rural parts of Nevada.