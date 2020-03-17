Nevada state worker travel restricted

The governor’s finance office has issued an all-agency memo restricting travel by state workers.

The memo states that only “mission-critical in-state travel is permitted at this time.”

How to determine what travel to allow, the memo states, is up to the heads of executive branch department and agencies. It says those officials must determine if the travel is necessary to perform essential duties related to the protection of life and property or if the travel is for systems or equipment inspections necessary for the security, safety and proper functioning of the agency mission.

The memo recommends travel by agency vehicle or private car rentals. In addition, personal vehicles can be used.

The governor has cancelled all out of state and international travel because of the virus unless some one receives a written exemption from the governor’s office.

In addition, the governor has ordered an immediate hiring freeze for all executive branch agencies. That memo says exceptions to the rule must first be approved by the department director before being forwarded to the budget division.