Nevada suffers 87 traffic fatalities through April

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety reports there have been 87 road fatalities through the first four months of the year.

That is one fewer than the same period of 2019. But notably, eight of the state’s 17 counties report no fatalities so far, including Carson City.

Two counties saw a significant spike in fatals from January through April. Churchill County reported an increase from one to four deaths including two pedestrians killed.

And Elko’s death toll doubled from three to six in the first four months of the year.

The vast majority of the deaths occurred in Clark County, home to three quarters of Nevada’s population.

Clark reported 53 of the 87 killed. But that is better than 2019 when 61 died in the first four months of the year. Of that total, 19 were pedestrians, seven were motorcyclists and one was a bicyclist.

Washoe County saw 14 fatalities, one fewer than a year ago. In Washoe, six of those were pedestrians along with one motorcyclist and two bicyclists.

Douglas County reported two fatalities compared to one a year ago.

In addition to Carson City, Esmeralda and Eureka, Lincoln and Lyon, Mineral, Storey and White Pine counties reported zero fatalities so far.