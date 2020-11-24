Nevada Supreme Court signs election canvass documents certifying Biden’s win

The seven justices of the Nevada Supreme Court on Tuesday canvassed the results of the general election, declaring Joe Biden the winner of Nevada’s Electoral College votes.

Biden won 703,486 Nevada votes compared to 669,890 for Trump, a margin of 33,596.

Nevada has six electors to contribute to Biden’s total of more than 300 Electoral College votes, well over the 270 needed to win the presidency.

The canvass also certifies the winners of all the other election contests on the Nov. 3 ballot including the re-election of all four of Nevada’s incumbents in the House of Representatives — Democrats Dina Titus, Susie Lee and Steven Horford and the lone Republican Mark Amodei.

The process of making the election results official began with certification of the vote totals by each of Nevada’s 17 county clerks. Those certifications were then submitted to the Secretary of state where the official canvass documents were prepared for the court’s review.

Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske presented the election results to the justices. After reviewing the official canvass, the justices all signed the documents. Cegavske said her office will now notify Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office. The governor’s office completes the process by preparing the certificates of election for the winners of the various contests.

Finally, the six electors will be chosen to cast their votes for Biden.

The Electoral College will formally vote Dec. 14.

This was the first time the canvass was held virtually with three members of the high court in Las Vegas and four in Carson City.