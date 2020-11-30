Nevada surpasses 150,000 virus cases; over 2,100 deaths

Nevada health officials say the number of confirmed coronavirus cases statewide has surpassed 150,000.

Nevada’s coronavirus dashboard on Sunday reported 150,527 cases of COVID-19 since the outset of the pandemic. There have been more than 2,100 related deaths.

Concerned by the virus’ continued spread, Gov. Steve Sisolak on Nov. 22 announced the state’s most expansive mask mandate to date and reduced the capacity at casinos, restaurants, bars and many other businesses from 50% to 25%.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.