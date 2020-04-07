Nevada to get $20.6 million in stimulus money for homeless and affordable housing

Nevada Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, both Democrats, Thursday announced that Nevada will receive $20,629,106 in stimulus funding to expand services for people experiencing homelessness and to expand affordable housing.

They said the money will provide grants to Nevada communities for Community Development Block Grants, Emergency Solutions Grants and Housing Opportunities for Persons With AIDS.

“During this trying time, it is critical that Nevadans have access to housing where they can keep themselves safe and healthy,” they said in a joint statement.

The statement includes a list of communities that will receive those grants.

While Carson City, Lyon and Douglas counties aren’t on the list, each category of grants includes funding directly to the state for distribution to local entities listed as non-entitlement grants. Altogether, the money in that category totals $4.48 million.